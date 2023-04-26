Swansea: Spelling mistake in school road markings
A group of workers wouldn't have scored very high marks for their spelling, after they made a mistake in roadworks outside of a school.
Instead of painting the word 'school' when marking safe areas on the road, they painted 'shcool' outside Llangyfelach Primary School in Swansea.
Wales and West Utilities has owned up to the error which was made while carrying out work on the gas network.
Phil Whittier from the company says they'll correct it and they're confident they'll get "full marks this time".
Just below the freshly painted error was another mistake, and older painted area with the Welsh word for school also appeared to be incorrect - instead of ysgol it said 'ysool'.
While Wales and West utilities accepted the blame for getting the English word wrong, it insisted its workers did not paint the Welsh word.
Swansea council leader Rob Stewart said he was glad 'shcool' was not the authority's mistake but no-one has owned up to the incorrect spelling of ysgol, yet.
This is far from the first time that a spelling mistake has been seen by more than just your teacher.
In 2019, millions of Australian £50 notes were printed with a typo - the Reserve Bank of Australia had to take 'responsibilty' for that one.
Meanwhile the same year Taylor Swift fans spotted an error on merchandise for her single ME!.
The lesson to take away from this - watch your spellings and always check your work!