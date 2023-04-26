Coronation: Rare Charles II drawings found in cupboard
A set of rare drawings which show the coronation of Charles II more than 350 years ago have been found - in the back of a cupboard!
The twenty images were created to record the grand ceremony held in 1661.
They show the Stuart king's procession to Westminster Abbey where the ceremony took place.
The drawings will now go on sale at auction later in the year.
What's happened?
The coronation of Charles II was an extravagant and lavish occasion.
Historical records show a large procession took place through the streets of London on 22 April 1661, with the coronation taking place the next day, in Westminster Abbey - the same place where King Charles III will be crowned next month!
Featured in the images are the crown and regalia - what was worn and carried - which will also feature at Charles III's coronation.
Did you know?
Charles II was King during the Great Fire of London.
The fire actually started at a bakery belonging to the King's baker, Thomas Farriner.
The images were created by a famous graphic artist of the period, called Wenceslaus Hollar, who made the drawings using a special technique.
Acid was used to form lines on a metal plate, before the lines were then filled with ink and printed on to paper.
The etchings are said to be in "very good condition" by Catherine Southon Auctioneers, which will sell them later in the summer.
Ms Southon said the "fascinating" artworks showed "the full procession including the Duke of York, the full Royal Household, aristocracy and King Charles II" along with the royal crown, orb and sceptre.
She joked that next month's coronation will be remembered in a very different way to that of Charles II's.
"Smartphones will be the chroniclers of today's coronation rather than Bohemian engravers like Wenceslaus Hollar," she added.