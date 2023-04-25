Mycelium: Leather made of fungi can self-repair
Normally if a jacket rips you'd either need to repair it or eventually replace it, but what if the jacket could repair itself?
This is exactly what scientists have been looking at in a new study on mycelium or mushroom leather.
Mycelium, the root part of the fungus family, is used for all sorts of things from building materials to surfboards.
It is also used to make clothing including a vegan leather alternative.
How does the self-repairing material work?
Mycelium leather is currently constructed in such a way that gets rid of fungal growth.
But, a group of researchers believe keeping some of the fungal properties could create a self-repairing fabric.
Writing in the journal Advanced Functional Materials, bioengineers at the Vrije Universiteit Brussels found that mycelium has a way of growing again if damaged.
The team grew mycelium in a liquid full of proteins, carbohydrates and other nutrients then skimmed off the mycelium skin on the surface to create a thin leather-like material.
By using temperatures and chemicals mild enough they were able to keep some of the fungi's properties including chlamydospores, nodules on the mycelium which could grow back in the right conditions.
The researchers hope that self-healing mycelium leather could be available to buy in the next ten years, but there's still work to be done.
This includes how to control the chlamydospores so that walking out into the rain whilst wearing it wouldn't cause the material to start growing!