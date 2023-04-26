Spain: Country looks set for record 40 degree April temperatures
Weather experts are warning that Spain could experience its hottest ever April day on record later this week.
Forecasters are predicting that temperatures could rise as high as 40C.
Officials in the country are discussing whether to change school schedules for some students to help them cope with the heat.
Europe saw its hottest summer ever recorded in 2022, but there are worries it could get even hotter this year.
How hot is it in Spain?
Aemet, Spain's national weather agency, warned that temperatures in the south of the country would be "typical of summer" and could creep up to 38-40C later this week - reaching levels usually seen in July.
That would be the highest figure for April since official records began and would beat the previous monthly high of 37.4C which was recorded twelve years ago.
Earlier this week the central government in Madrid announced a special action plan, including measures to allow schools to change their timetables around peak temperatures and ensuring proper air conditioning in public buildings.
Outdoor swimming pools in the city, usually popular with locals in the summer, are also set to open a month earlier than usual due to the high temperatures.
How is drought affecting Spain?
Spain has recently been experiencing extreme weather conditions.
March was the Spain's driest on record for 20 years and has placed some parts of the country into long-term drought.
The lack of rainfall has been especially severe in the north-eastern region of Catalonia where water reservoirs are at just one-quarter of their capacity - leading to water use restrictions.
There are also worries that the prolonged drought has caused the wildfire season to start earlier than usual in the country.
Experts say climate change driven by human activity is boosting the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events, such as heatwaves, droughts and wildfires.
Spain's weather experts said temperatures are expected to finally drop at the end of the week, "ending this episode of exceptionally high temperatures for the time of year".