Northern Lights: The best photos from around the UK

Whitehaven in CumbriaStewart/Weather Watchers
This cosmic image of the Lights was taken from Whitehaven, Cumbria. The phenomenon appears as shimmering waves of light in the sky.
Kendal CumbriaJohnnygios/Weather Watchers
The sky was a mixture of purple and green across the Lake District. Kendal, Cumbria
Andyaurorahunter/Weather Watcher
The Northern Lights put on an amazing show in Middleton in Teesdale. The lights are caused by the interaction of the solar wind - a stream of charged particles escaping the Sun - and our planet's magnetic field and atmosphere.
Joe Williams/Weather Waterhcer
Sutton Coldfield lights up in shades of gold
Kernow Nick/Weather Watchers
It's all purple in Penzance! BBC Weather said there could be further opportunities of spotting the aurora overnight Monday into Tuesday.
Seaside Seeker/Weather Watchers
Stithians in Cornwall looks like a scene from a space movie!
Steven Johnson/SJP Photography
Photographer Steven Johnson captured this image of the Herd Groyne Lighthouse in South Shields
@tom_matthews_photography/Instagram
This was the amazing view silhouetted at Minchinhampton Common , Gloucestershire
Degsy/Weather Watchers
The display was seen on the Isles of Scilly, captured by Weather Watcher Degsy on St Martin's
Nick Off The Tump/Weather Watchers
A picture of the aurora taken in Craven Arms, Shropshire
PA Media
This image was captured of St Mary's lighthouse in Whitley Bay on the north east coast of England.