Northern Lights: The best photos from around the UK

Northern Lights: The best photos from around the UKPublished7 minutes agoImage source, Stewart/Weather WatchersImage caption, This cosmic image of the Lights was taken from Whitehaven, Cumbria. The phenomenon appears as shimmering waves of light in the sky.Image source, Johnnygios/Weather WatchersImage caption, The sky was a mixture of purple and green across the Lake District. Kendal, CumbriaImage source, Andyaurorahunter/Weather WatcherImage caption, The Northern Lights put on an amazing show in Middleton in Teesdale. The lights are caused by the interaction of the solar wind - a stream of charged particles escaping the Sun - and our planet's magnetic field and atmosphere.Image source, Joe Williams/Weather WaterhcerImage caption, Sutton Coldfield lights up in shades of goldImage source, Kernow Nick/Weather WatchersImage caption, It's all purple in Penzance! BBC Weather said there could be further opportunities of spotting the aurora overnight Monday into Tuesday.Image source, Seaside Seeker/Weather WatchersImage caption, Stithians in Cornwall looks like a scene from a space movie!Image source, Steven Johnson/SJP PhotographyImage caption, Photographer Steven Johnson captured this image of the Herd Groyne Lighthouse in South ShieldsImage source, @tom_matthews_photography/InstagramImage caption, This was the amazing view silhouetted at Minchinhampton Common , GloucestershireImage source, Degsy/Weather WatchersImage caption, The display was seen on the Isles of Scilly, captured by Weather Watcher Degsy on St Martin'sImage source, Nick Off The Tump/Weather WatchersImage caption, A picture of the aurora taken in Craven Arms, ShropshireImage source, PA MediaImage caption, This image was captured of St Mary's lighthouse in Whitley Bay on the north east coast of England.