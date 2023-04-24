Link to newsround

Aitch: Rapper's skydive in honour of his younger sister Gracie

Aitch made a 15,000ft skydive in honour of his little sister Gracie

Aitch is probably more comfortable on stages and in front of big crowds than plummeting 15,000 feet through the air.

But that didn't stop the rapper from Manchester jumping out of a plane to raise money for charity.

Aitch's 13-year-old sister has Down's Syndrome, a genetic condition which typically affects someone's learning and physical features.

She's the subject of one of his hit songs, My G (which features Ed Sheeran), and Aitch said they're very close.

Aitch has had Gracie appear on stage and star in a music video

So the Mancunian musician performed the daredevil jump at Old Sarum Airfield in Salisbury to raise money for a charity that supports people with the condition.

It was supposed to happen in March for Down's Syndrome Awareness week, but windy conditions meant it was rearranged for Saturday.

Aitch and Gracie's dad Mike (right) came up with the idea, and did the jump on Saturday too

Afterwards, he said it was "a million times worth it" - in fact, he enjoyed it so much he wants to "shoot a video in the air."

Gracie said it was amazing, but that her older brother is "crazy".

