King Charles coronation: Poll asks how popular the monarchy is Published 1 hour ago

Image source, Hugo Burnand/Buckingham Palace Image caption, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned next month

In less than two weeks' time, King Charles and the Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned at Westminster Abbey.

While there is thought to be broad support for keeping the monarchy, some people don't think the UK should have a Royal Family.

A new opinion poll carried out for the BBC suggests that whilst 58% of people polled overall believe that Britain should continue to have a monarchy - less a third of younger adults wanted the monarchy to continue.

Read on for the results of the poll and the arguments for and against a monarchy.

What were the results of the poll?

A poll of 4,592 UK adults was carried out by the company YouGov for the BBC's Panorama programme.

A poll is where a number of people are asked their opinion. The people chosen are supposed to be representative of the country as a whole, so the results are supposed to give a picture of what the UK population thinks.

58 per cent of people asked said they wanted to keep the monarchy, 26 per cent said they wanted an elected leader instead, and 16 per cent said they didn't know.

Its results suggest that support for the monarchy is much higher in older people. 78 per cent of over-65-year-olds asked were supportive of the monarchy, but only 32 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds polled felt the same.

What is the argument for a monarchy in the UK?

Monarchists - people who are in favour of having a monarchy - give several reasons as to why they believe that the Royal Family is important.

The British Royal Family has ruled over the United Kingdom for many hundreds of years with those in support saying that they are a unifying symbol of British history and heritage.

They often argue that the monarch acts as a focus for national identity and pride.

What is a monarchy? Britain is a monarchy, meaning it has a king or queen as the head of its nation. Many countries and around the world are monarchies with their own royal families. Most of these are constitutional monarchies" like the UK, where parliaments have the real power, not the King or Queen.

Some people say that there are advantages having a monarch representing the UK globally, as the British monarch is highly recognised around the world.

Some people argue that one advantage of a monarchy is that it promotes stability and unity in the UK as the monarch doesn't get involved in politics.

Why are some people against having a monarchy?

Republicans believe the UK would be better if it didn't have monarchy.

Some people argue that the head of state of a modern country like the UK should be elected - or voted for - by the public.

They think that would be more democratic than having a position automatically passed down from one family member to the next.

Many republicans believe that this hereditary privilege has no place in a modern society, saying it promotes inequality and an out-of-date class system.

They argue that many successful countries around the world are republics.

What is a republic? A republic is a country that does not have a monarch, or a royal family.

Could the UK become a republic?

There are no plans for the UK to remove its monarchy, but many people agree that the popularity of the Royal Family is important to its future.

If public opinion turned against the Royal Family for a significant period of time the government of the time could call for a vote to decide the future of the monarchy in the UK.

Most people agree this is unlikely in the near future.