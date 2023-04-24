Blackpool Zoo advertises for volunteers to scare off seagulls
Ever had your ice cream or fish and chips nicked by a seagull swooping in for their tea?
Keen to avoid such soul-destroying food theft, one zoo in the UK is looking for people to get dressed up in bird costumes and scare the gulls away.
Blackpool Zoo in Lancashire put up the advert after bosses said the birds had been persistently stealing food from visitors and animal enclosures.
People who get hired will be titled "seagull deterrents", and will be part of the visitor services team.
Sick seagull facts
- There's actually no such thing as just a seagull - there are more than 50 types of gull, some of which live by the sea
- The six most common breeding gull species in the UK are the Herring Gull, Lesser Black-backed Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Black-headed Gull, Common Gull and Kittiwake
- It's the first two - Herring Gulls and Lesser Black-backed Gulls - that you may come across at the beaches who like to steal your chips
The advert reads: "At Blackpool Zoo it goes without saying that we love all animals. And as a seaside resort, Blackpool is not short of seagulls.
"However, the seagulls are proving to be a bit of a nuisance when it comes to trying to steal food from our visitors and our animal enclosures.
"We need to do what we can to keep the seagulls away from our main visitor dining areas."
The zoo are looking for people who are "outgoing" and "comfortable wearing a bird costume".
We're interested to 'sea' who applies for the role!