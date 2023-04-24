EA Sports FC: Fifa game makers launch brand new video game logo Published 53 minutes ago

Image source, EA Sports Image caption, What do you think of the new name and logo?

If you've ever played the Fifa football games then take a look at the new re-branded logo for the upcoming games.

Back in May last year the makers of the games - Electronic Arts (EA for short) - announced that they were splitting from the football organisation Fifa due to business and cost issues.

The new versions of the console games will now be called EA Sports FC and the new logo has been displayed on advertising boards in Premier League grounds.

Fans will have to wait until July to get a glimpse at the new gameplay of the 2023 game though.

Image source, EA Sports Image caption, EA say that 19,000 athletes and their likenesses will be included in EA Sports FC

EA Sports FC's vice-president, David Jackson, told the BBC this is "the right time for us to create our own narrative and be able to craft our own future".

"We have to continue to show people that certain things will also be retained around the realism they know and love from a Fifa series," he said.

"People should expect to see some exciting developments now we have the opportunity to think expansively about the future of interactive football." he said.

Why did the Fifa games change their name to EA Sports FC?

Image source, EA SPORTS Image caption, The Fifa games have been going for more than 30 years, and are played by more than 150 million players all over the world.

After more than two years of negotiations, EA Sports announced it was splitting from Fifa (football's governing body) in 2022 after they couldn't reach an agreement.

One reason the Fifa game franchise was so successful was because of licensing agreements - deals which allowed the game to have accurate representations of things like team kits, players faces and football grounds.

For years, players have been able to play as Premier League teams like Liverpool, whereas rival games like Pro Evolution Soccer, offered made up teams like Merseyside Red.

Image source, EA Sports

As a result of the new licensing agreement with Fifa falling though, it means that EA Sports FC will no longer be able to include official Fifa tournaments such as the World Cup in the game.

However, David Jackson said that more than 19,000 footballers, 700 teams and 30 leagues will still be in the game, including the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga and Uefa (European football's governing organisation) competitions.

What have Fifa said?

Image source, EA SPORTS Image caption, Fifa 23 was the first version of the game to feature the WSL

Fifa's president Gianni Infantino said last month that it is planning to compete with EA Sports FC in the future, and will keep its own video game brand alive that way.

He said: "The new Fifa game, Fifa 25, 26, 27 and so on, will always be the best e-game for any girl or boy."