Kings Charles's Coronation: Five things to watch out for

The Coronation of King Charles III is going to be the biggest royal event of the year.

From carriages to crowns, and processions to parties there's going to be a lot to see and take in.

So let Newsround give you some pointers on five things to watch out for during the day.

1. What is the Coronation crown?

Image source, Buckingham Palace Image caption, The coronation crown even has its own emoji!

Let's start with the crown itself. It's the centrepiece of the Coronation and there's even an emoji of it!

The St Edward's crown was made in 1661 for another Charles - King Charles II.

Image source, Reuters Image caption, The real St Edward's Crown will be used in the Coronation of King Charles III

But FYI - it's a copy of an older crown thought to have been used since the 11th Century.

What happened to that one, you ask? Well, it is said to have been melted down when the monarchy was abolished and Oliver Cromwell was in charge from 1653-1658.

2. Where will the Coronation take place?

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Westminster Abbey is an important historical church

Westminster Abbey is one of the most historically important buildings in the UK.

It saw William the Conqueror crowned in 1066 and has been used to crown kings and queens ever since.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Prince William and Catherine were married in the Abbey

It's also the final resting place of kings, queens and famous people - including writer Charles Dickens.

3. Who is on the Coronation guest list?

Image source, PA Media Image caption, Here's what the invitations look like

About two thousand people are expected to attend the coronation - sorry, it's invite only.

Among them will be the Royal Family, kings, queens and presidents from around the world.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Prince Harry will be coming but Meghan and their children won't

But there will be some people missing however: US President Biden won't be there although, his wife will.

4. What carriages will King Charles use in the Coronation?

Image caption, The Diamond Jubilee State Coach has had some modern tech fitted

One of the big moments in the day will be the processions.

For the journey to the Coronation, King Charles will be in this very fancy carriage - the Diamond Jubilee State Coach. It comes with heaters, air con and electric windows.

But the journey home will be in the still fancy but less luxury Gold State Coach - Queen Elizabeth called it 'horrible' - Oh dear!

Image source, PA Media Image caption, The Gold State Coach is fancy but less comfy

5. What Crown Jewels will be used in the Coronation?

You may have seen the Crown Jewels in the Tower of London, but they'll be in use at the Coronation.

The orb is a golden, jewelled ball, with jewel cross on it. It's designed to say that the new monarch's power comes from God.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, The crown jewels are usually kept in the Tower of London

The sceptres look like big golden sticks covered in jewels.

They are meant to represent the monarch's power and rule - and have been used at every coronation since 1661.