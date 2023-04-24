Eurovision 2023: Junior Eurovision star Freya Skye meets Mae Muller
It's just a few weeks to go until the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.
It's the world's biggest international song competition with more than 160 million people from around the world expected to watch the final!
Despite the Ukrainian act winning last year, the show is being held in Liverpool in the UK due to the war in Ukraine.
The UK's entry this year is Mae Muller and to get the lowdown about her show, her rivals and how she handles the nerves, we sent UK Junior Eurovision star Freya to interview her!
Nerves and keeping the show secret!
In the interview Freya asks Mae for some exclusives about her show.
Mae said she wanted her performance to "feel like a party" that included everyone at home as well as those at the event.
When it comes to details though, Mae said she was sworn to secrecy which she added was really hard for her as she loves to share snippets and teases of her own material with her fans.
But she knows Eurovision is top secret and while she's told her parents, she says they've been sworn to secrecy too!
They also talked about handling nerves on the big day and Mae said rehearsals help her deal with the pressure - because to represent the UK in Eurovision was "such a big honour" for her.
Then Mae spun it around and, as Freya has already done Junior Eurovision, asked for Freya's advice.
Freya said it was a huge occasion and the best thing you can do it embrace it and be sure to enjoy it and "see it less as a competition and more as an amazing experience".
What is Eurovision?
The Eurovision Song Contest is an annual international song competition which mainly features a mix of European countries, although a few non-European nations - such as Australia and Israel - can also take part.
Thirty seven countries will be competing this year and for the first time in its history viewers outside Eurovision countries will be able to join in and vote for their favourite acts.
This year's semi-final shows will take place in Liverpool on Tuesday 9 May and Thursday 11 May.
Then ten countries from each semi-final will go through to the grand final, on Saturday 13 May.
The song contest has become known for its loyal fan base as well as some very flamboyant and sometimes bonkers performances!