Manchester United through to FA Cup final against Man City
Manchester United will face local rivals Manchester City in an historic FA Cup final.
It comes after the Red Devils beat Brighton in a penalty shootout in Sunday's semi-final match at Wembley Stadium.
After the match stayed at 0-0 until after extra time, 12 successful penalties were taken by the two teams.
Then United defender Victor Lindelof scored the winning spot kick, after Brighton's Solly March blasted over the crossbar.
This means it will be the first ever all-Manchester final, with Man United taking on Man City at Wembley in June.
Manchester United's win now means that the side have reached their second domestic final of the season, having won the Carabao Cup in February.
Brighton's hopes of making it to their first FA Cup final since losing to Manchester United in 1983 were crushed, but the stadium was filled with chant's of Solly March's name trying to cheer him up after his missed penalty.
Manchester City booked their place in the final on Saturday by beating Sheffield United 3-0.
Riyad Mahrez scored the first hat-trick in an FA Cup semi-final since 1958 to get them over the line.
The 2023 FA Cup final will be the first time a Manchester derby has featured in a cup final.
In the Premier League so far this season Manchester City thrashed United 6-2 in October while Manchester United beat City 2-1 in January.