What's happening in Sudan?
Countries from all around the world, including France, Germany and the UK are removing their citizens from Sudan.
Fighting broke out in the country's capital Khartoum last week between two rival armies over control of the country.
The violence has now spread to other parts of the nation and it's had a negative impact on many people.
Electricity is scarce, and food and water supplies are running out for many, and tens thousands of Sudanese people are expected to look for safety in neighbouring countries.
Where is Sudan and what's been happening there?
Sudan is a huge country in north-east Africa and it shares borders with Egypt, Libya, Chad and Ethiopia.
It's home to part of the Sahara, which is the world's largest desert, and the Nile - the world's longest river.
The country has a complex history and it's been in the news recently because fighting has broken out again.
Sudan is a country where the military has often been in control. There has been war and violent changes of leaders since it became independent from the British Empire in 1956.
The current violence can be traced back to two rival Sudanese armies and their leaders who are are struggling over who is in charge.
It is the people of Sudan who have been impacted the most by the fighting and they have little say about how the country is run.
As well as people being in danger from the battles, it is difficult for hospitals to get supplies or for children to go to school at the moment.
Countries around the world are calling for the fighting to stop, charities are trying to provide support and a number of countries are trying to evacuate their citizens from Sudan.
What is the UK government doing?
A growing list of countries have removed their representatives and citizens from Sudan's capital Khartoum as fighting continues in the country.
The US and UK announced on Sunday they had flown diplomats out of the country.
France, Germany, Italy and Spain have also been evacuating diplomats and other nationals.
However, some British citizens who are still in Sudan have said they feel "abandoned" by the UK government.
They say the government hasn't done enough to help ordinary UK people leave.
The foreign secretary James Cleverly said diplomats have been prioritised over other British nationals as they faced "specific threats" directed towards them.
He said the UK government remained "absolutely committed to supporting" British nationals in Sudan but added that without an end to the fighting, ministers were "severely limited in our ability to provide assistance".
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also said work was continuing to ensure the safety of British people who remained in the country.
What about Sudanese citizens?
Between 10,000 and 20,000 Sudanese citizens are believed to have fled to neighbouring country Chad to escape the fighting between the country's rival armies, according to the United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) in Chad.
Most of the people crossing the border are said to be women and children.
The head of the WFP in Chad said he expects to see more refugees fleeing across the border from Sudan to escape the fighting.
"We are expecting more waves, that is certain. Immediately, when there will be a security window for them to come. There are major towns near the border and those there have not been able to move," said Pierre Honnorat who is the director of the WFP in Chad.
"The World Food Programme is going to prepare to welcome at least 100,000. It is probable that there could be more, so we have to be ready."
The United Nations' humanitarian coordinator in Sudan also released a statement on Friday ahead of Eid al-Fitr calling for the fighting to be paused so citizens can be supported.
"I am calling on all parties to the conflict to implement humanitarian pauses and cease hostilities to allow civilians, including aid workers, to move to safety, replenish their supplies and access essential items such as food and water."