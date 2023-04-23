Link to newsround

London Marathon: Winners and wacky costumes at this year's race

Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum poses as he celebrates after winning the elite men's raceReuters
Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum not only won the men's event with a time of two hours one minute 25 seconds, but set a new course record in his first time taking part in the race.
Sifan Hassan crosses the line to win the Women's elite race during the TCS London Marathon.PA Media
Sifan Hassan was the winner of the women's race. She is a Double Olympic track champion and overcame an injury to win in her first ever marathon.
Reuters
Britain's Mo Farah finished ninth in what he says will be the last marathon he plans to take part in.
PA Media
Switzerland's Marcel Hug knocked 50 seconds off his own course record to win a third London Marathon men's wheelchair race - and fifth in total.
PA Media
This race was the biggest ever, and for most of the runners it wasn't about winning, but more about taking part...
Reuters
...and wearing weird and wacky costumes to raise money for charity.
PA Media
This runner dressed as a Domino’s Pizza 'Garlic and Herb dip', in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust.
PA Media
These runners dressed as daffodils to raise money for the disability charity, Scope.
PA Media
This set of runners were aiming to raise funds for the Air Ambulance, and set a Guinness world record at the same time.

