London Marathon: Winners and wacky costumes at this year's race

London Marathon: Winners and wacky costumes at this year's racePublished43 minutes agoImage source, ReutersImage caption, Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum not only won the men's event with a time of two hours one minute 25 seconds, but set a new course record in his first time taking part in the race.Image source, PA MediaImage caption, Sifan Hassan was the winner of the women's race. She is a Double Olympic track champion and overcame an injury to win in her first ever marathon.Image source, ReutersImage caption, Britain's Mo Farah finished ninth in what he says will be the last marathon he plans to take part in.Image source, PA MediaImage caption, Switzerland's Marcel Hug knocked 50 seconds off his own course record to win a third London Marathon men's wheelchair race - and fifth in total.Image source, PA Media Image caption, This race was the biggest ever, and for most of the runners it wasn't about winning, but more about taking part...Image source, ReutersImage caption, ...and wearing weird and wacky costumes to raise money for charity.Image source, PA MediaImage caption, This runner dressed as a Domino's Pizza 'Garlic and Herb dip', in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust.Image source, PA MediaImage caption, These runners dressed as daffodils to raise money for the disability charity, Scope.Image source, PA MediaImage caption, This set of runners were aiming to raise funds for the Air Ambulance, and set a Guinness world record at the same time.