Wrexham: Wrexham promoted to Football League
It's a comeback story that could be a Hollywood film.
After 15 years in the fifth-tier National League, Wrexham have finally fought their way back into the Football League.
It's been two years since Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over the Welsh club from a group of fans and it seems their star power, and financial investment, has paid off.
Actor Ryan Reynolds tweeted: "This town and this sport is one of the most romantic things on earth."
Wrexham return to the Football League
Wrexham beat Boreham Wood 3-1 on Saturday, which secured them a return to the Football League.
Although Boreham Wood scored in the first minute, it was Paul Mullin's second goal after half time which sealed the National League title.
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson, said fans can expect a "big party" over the next few days.
"I want all the supporters who have had these tough times supporting the club to enjoy it and really embrace tonight," said Parkinson.
"It's emotional because I know how much it means to all the people of Wrexham and the supporters," Parkinson added.
He also said they have "amazing owners", as the club nearly went out of business before Reynolds and McElhenney took over.
There were 10,000 fans at the club stadium, the Racecourse, and even before the match the atmosphere was electric, with singing and horns blasting.
But when the final whistle blew, fans flooded the pitch celebrating their teams return to the Football League after 15 years.
Lots of people have sent messages of support to the club including BBC Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker and the Prince of Wales, who tweeted: "Congratulations Wrexham AFC. A club with such amazing history, looking forward to a very exciting future back in the Football League. Doing Wales proud."
Why did Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney buy Wrexham?
In February 2021 Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over Wrexham, after the club was previously owned by the fans.
They said they'll invest millions into the club to buy new players, improve the stadium and support the women's team and local community projects.
McElhenney was first to be interested in buying Wrexham after becoming interested because a British co-worker was always watching football. McElhenney said: "The idea of promotion and demotion, that was incredible to me."
He then realised he needed more money, so that's when Ryan Reynolds came on board.
Reynolds put forward his vision to turn Wrexham into a "global force".
Since then there's been a royal visit from King Charles III and the Queen Consort and a special documentary about the football club which was shown on Disney+.
The interest in the club has grown globally and the promotion is the fairy-tale ending for the team.