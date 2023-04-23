Parrots: Video calling could help lonely pet parrots

Parrots: Video calling could help lonely pet parrotsPublished27 minutes agoImage source, Northeastern University / University of Glasgow Image caption, The birds were given a choice of which friend they'd like to call. The parrots who made the most calls also received more calls, suggesting the study helped the birds become more social. Scientists watched more than 1,000 hours of video footage of 18 pet parrot behaviours.Image source, Northeastern University / University of Glasgow Image caption, The team found that after the video calling, the parrots started to do more social behaviours such as preening, singing and play. Parrots live in large groups in the wild, but many pet parrots are kept on their own or in small groups. Isolation and boredom can cause the birds to develop psychological problems. Dr Ilyena Hirskyj-Douglas, from the University of Glasgow’s School of Computing Science, one of the authors of the study, said “There are 20 million parrots living in people’s homes in the USA, and we wanted to explore whether those birds might benefit from video-calling too."Image source, Northeastern University / University of Glasgow Image caption, The team asked the caretakers of the birds, to first teach them to associate touching a bell and touching the photo of another bird on the screen to start the video calls. This then started the meet and greet calls for the birds to start to get to know each other.Image source, Northeastern University / University of Glasgow Image caption, The team monitored the birds carefully, starting with a maximum of five minutes for the video calls at first. The owners of the birds would stop any call if the bird's attention wandered. Scientists suggest the video calls could reproduce the social benefits of living in the wild in a flock.Image source, Northeastern University / University of Glasgow Image caption, After two weeks of getting to know each other, the birds could choose to call other parrots by ringing the bell then picking a bird to call. Parrots are intelligent, very social birds and the team hope that these video calls could help pet parrots feel less isolated.More on this storyBaby parrots babble like human babies14 June 2022Monk parakeets can 'recognise their friends' voices'8 FebruaryWorld's fattest parrot BANNED from bird of the year contest18 October 2022