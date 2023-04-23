Parrots: Video calling could help lonely pet parrots

Image caption,

The team found that after the video calling, the parrots started to do more social behaviours such as preening, singing and play. Parrots live in large groups in the wild, but many pet parrots are kept on their own or in small groups. Isolation and boredom can cause the birds to develop psychological problems. Dr Ilyena Hirskyj-Douglas, from the University of Glasgow’s School of Computing Science, one of the authors of the study, said “There are 20 million parrots living in people’s homes in the USA, and we wanted to explore whether those birds might benefit from video-calling too."