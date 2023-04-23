Royals: Prince Louis turns 5 with new birthday pictures
It's Prince Louis fifth birthday and to mark the special day his family has released some new pictures of him playing in the garden.
The photos show him being pushed in a wheelbarrow by his mother.
Releasing a new photo when celebrating a birthday has become a tradition for William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as other members of the Royal family.
Often the pictures have been taken by the Princess of Wales herself, including a recently released picture of the Queen and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to mark what would have been her majesty's 97th birthday.
But this picture was taken by photographer Millie Pilkington, who took the pictures of William and Kate's wedding back in 2011.
Louis was born on St George's Day - 23 April - 2018 in St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London.
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last September, he is now fourth in line to the throne, behind his father, and older brother and sister.
For the King's coronation on 6 May, the young prince is expected to accompany his family in the procession from Westminster Abbey.
On Louis third birthday, we saw a photo of him riding red frog bicycle, which showed him setting off for his first day at nursery school, and the young royal was seen having some fun at the beach in Norfolk in the snaps released for his fourth birthday.