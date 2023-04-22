Link to newsround

We want YOUR questions for Deadly 60 star Steve Backshall

Steve backshall
Steve Backshall is a staple of our TV screens, and he's soon going to be on Newsround!

Wildlife enthusiast, TV presenter, adventurer... dancer!

Steve Backshall is a busy man, and we want to know what YOU want to ask him!

He's a familiar face on our TV screens, having hosted programmes such as Deadly 60 and Deadly Animal Showdowns, and even taking to the Strictly dancefloor in 2014.

And now he's feeling brave enough to answer YOUR questions. Put them in the comments and we'll ask him as many as we can.

Here you can see him swimming with a sperm whale - are there any adventures he hasn't gone on at this point?

He's gone on tonnes of weird, wild and wonderful adventures - he's kayaked down rapid rivers in Bhutan in search of tigers, wrestled with anacondas in Venezuela, and scaled cliff-faces in Borneo.

He's also been announced as the face of the BBC Earth Experience, a recently-opened exhibition where you can traverse Earth's seven continents, guided by the voice of fellow environmentalist David Attenborough.

So what would YOU ask Steve if you had the chance?

