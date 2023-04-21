Strictly Come Dancing confirms this year's pro dancers
The presenters, judges and professional dancers have all been confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2023.
The beloved ballroom dancing competition will be back on our screens in the autumn, and we can expect to see lots of familiar faces.
Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be overseeing proceedings on the dancefloor as the show's presenters.
Behind the judges desk once again will be Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Shirley Ballas who will return as head judge.
And all the pro dancers we came to know in 2022 will be taking to the floor once more: Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas and Vito Coppola.
They'll all be partnered up with celebs and hoping to lift the glitterball trophy but we'll have to wait a bit longer to find out who this year's celebrity contestants are, though.
Sarah James, Executive Producer, BBC Studios said: "Excitement is already building for the 21st series of Strictly and we are so lucky to have the best team in the business both on and off camera.
"Our amazing presenters, incredible panel of judges and world class professional dancers are ready to bring the sparkle back to your screens this Autumn. We can't wait!"