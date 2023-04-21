New photo showing Queen with grandchildren and great-grandchildren released to mark her birthday
A picture of the late Queen surrounded by some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren has been released on what would have been her 97th birthday.
The Queen died in September last year but this picture was taken several months earlier as her family joined her for the summer at Balmoral Castle.
The Princess of Wales took the photograph during the family trip, but it hadn't been seen by the public until now.
Who's in the picture with the Queen?
The photo shows Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis of Wales with their "Gan Gan", as well as Mia, Lucas and Lena Tindall, who are the children of Zara Tindall, the Queen's grand-daughter.
Also in the picture are Savannah and Isla Phillips - the children of Peter Phillips, who is Zara's brother and the son of Princess Anne.
Standing at the back are the Queen's grandchildren Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex - who are the son and daughter of the now Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.
The Royal Family also shared a picture of the Queen taken during an engagement, with a message saying: "Today we remember the incredible life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, on what would have been her 97th birthday."
Who's where in the photo?
