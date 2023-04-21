Dominic Raab: Senior politician resigns over report into bullying
- Published
- comments
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has resigned from his job over bullying claims in a report into his behaviour.
Mr Raab has held some of the most important jobs in government including foreign secretary - which deals with the UK's relationships with other countries - justice secretary and also Brexit secretary.
The report said that he acted in an "intimidating", "aggressive" and "insulting" manner, belittled people's work and "humiliated staff".
Despite resigning, Mr Raab has hit back at the report saying it was "flawed" and that while his behaviour was demanding, he feels it was justified.
However, others have said he should have been sacked earlier and should now stand down as an MP.
Why was the report ordered?
The investigation was ordered by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after complaints about Mr Raab's behaviour as a minister. It took five months and was carried out by a senior lawyer.
Mr Raab denied being a bully and, before the report was published, said he would resign if the inquiry "made any finding of bullying whatsoever".
The bullying complaints, which involved 24 people, related to Mr Raab's time as justice secretary and foreign secretary under former prime minister Boris Johnson, and his time as Brexit secretary under Theresa May.
What did the report say?
The report found Raab had acted in an "intimidating" and "insulting" manner with civil servants while justice secretary.
He also was found to have described work as "utterly useless" and "woeful" in meetings and that he humiliated staff in a specific case while he was foreign secretary.
It also says that on occasion "he acted in a way which was intimidating, in the sense of unreasonably and persistently aggressive conduct in the context of a work meeting".
What has Mr Raab said?
Mr Raab has always denied bullying staff and, has said that, while he accepted the outcome of the inquiry, he did not agree with what it found.
He apologised for any "unintended" stress he caused, but said he felt it was due to the "pace, standards and challenge" he asked of people.
He argued that "in setting the threshold for bullying so low" it made it too easy for people to stop ministers being able to get the work they want done, done.
What have others said?
Political opponents and representatives of staff who worked with Mr Raab have criticised both him and Mr Sunak for what's happened.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says Mr Sunak was weak for not sacking Mr Raab and that he should never have given him the job in the first place.
PM Rishi Sunak says he feels "great sadness" that Mr Raab has resigned. He thanked Mr Raab for his work in government and for his support of Mr Sunak to be Conservative Party leader.
He also echoed Mr Raab's complaints saying that he felt there were "shortcomings" in the process.
However, the PM's spokesman also told reporters that Rishi Sunak "thinks it's right that any findings whatsoever that are deemed to be bullying, it's right to resign" and that "any bullying in general terms is unacceptable and there are clear rules that apply to that".
Liberal Democratic Party deputy leader Daisy Cooper said Dominic Raab should also resign as a Member of Parliament saying: "He is not only unfit to serve as a minister but is totally unfit to represent his constituents in Parliament."
The FDA Union - which represents civil servants - welcomed Mr Raab leaving his job and union leader Dave Penman called for a wider investigation into bullying and how ministers behave, saying: "There are demanding bosses and there are bullies, and everyone knows the difference."