Ancient mummified pets found after thousands of years
- Published
- comments
For thousands of years archaeologists wondered what was inside mysterious boxes like these from ancient Egypt.
Now been able to discover the contents thanks to some amazing new technology.
They discovered mummified animals, including cats, crocodiles, dogs, hawks, ibis and snakes.
The mummification of animals was a widespread practice in ancient Egypt, but the experts think these could even have been considered 'gods' by people at the time.
Others think they may have been intended as offerings to gods or prepared for use in ritual performances.
Mummified animals
Many mummified animals were placed in "votive boxes", or coffins, made from various materials, but what was so unusual about these ones was that they were still completely sealed, meaning no one could be sure that was hidden inside.
Because they are so old and, as a burial place are considered sacred, museums are often reluctant to break the seal themselves.
But now they've been able to use special imaging technology to analyse them instead, publishing their findings in the journal Scientific Reports.
In their study, imaging specialist Dr Daniel O'Flynn of the British Museum and his colleagues analysed six still-sealed boxes from the museum's collections.
Researchers have previously tried to reveal the contents of the coffins using X-ray tech, but were only able to see poor-quality images
This was because the boxes were made of metals which distort X-rays.
To overcome this challenge, Dr O'Flynn and his team turned instead used a newer method called neutron tomography - which uses subatomic particles called neutrons to creates images of objects.
The image appears based on the extent to which neutrons can pass through them.
How old were the boxes found?
Three were unearthed from the ancient port city of Naukratis, in the western Nile Delta, in 1885.
Thought to date back to 500-300 BC, these boxes were decorated with drawings of lizards and eels - symbols that link them to the solar and creator god Atum.
The fourth box - which is topped by a lizard figure - was discovered among the ruins of the city of Tell el-Yehudiyeh in the eastern Nile Delta sometime prior to 1876, when it was purchased by the British Museum. It is thought to date from the Late Period (664-332 BC).
It is no longer known from where the final two animal coffins were found, but both are topped with part-eel, part-cobra, human-headed figures and are also likely from the Late Period.
The neutron scans revealed that bone fragments were inside three of the votive boxes.
These included several complete long bones and an skull whose shape and size match those of a group of wall lizards, some species of which can be found in North Africa.
The researchers said: "Textile fragments were observed inside the three boxes in which animal bones were also present, suggesting that the animals were wrapped before being placed inside the boxes."
This means they would have been mummified, the process used especially in ancient Egypt to preserve a body by embalming and wrapping it in cloth.
The team now think that he cast animal figures found on top of the boxes were intended to help identify what animal remains were inside it.
Evidence of broken-down bones was also found in two of the other coffins, while three of the boxes were found to contain significant amounts of lead.
The researchers added: "In ancient Egypt, lead held a magical status and was a material of choice in the manufacture [of] love charms, in rituals of execration of enemies, or, particularly interestingly in our case, in the protection of mummies."
The team believe that the addition of lead to the coffins may have been intended to help aid weight distribution, while others that did no contain lead would have been lighter, allowing them them to be hung in the air or on display.