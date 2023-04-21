London Marathon 2023: Six things to look out for
The London Marathon is one of the biggest and most celebrated sporting events in the world.
Over 58,000 brave people will take part in the gruelling 26.2 mile endurance race on Sunday.
The men's elite race will feature four of the five fastest runners in history and Olympic hero Sir Mo Farah will be doing his best to keep up in what he says will be his final professional marathon.
Another Brit who had hoped to challenge for the women's title was Eilish McColgan, but a knee injury has forced her to withdraw.
Eilish said she has "shed a lot of tears" about not being able to take part in the race that means so much to her.
In 1996, at the age of five, Eilish watched her mum, Liz, win the race, all whilst eating pizza near the finish line!
Read on to find out the top six things you need to watch out for at this year's London Marathon...
1. Kids are taking part to earn money for their schools
The full London Marathon is 26.2 miles long - a very long distance for anyone to run, let alone children!
So, for those with a passion for running, but slightly shorter legs, the Mini Marathon is a great alternative.
There are two distances - 2.6 kilometres long for young people in school years five to 12, and there's also a one mile course for those in reception to year seven.
Organisers and sponsors of the Mini Marathon have said they will give each school £10 per child who finishes the race to spend on PE and IT equipment.
With every school able to enter up to 50 runners, that's about 100 new footballs earned!
But if you are not able to make it to the start line in London, there are other ways of running the Mini Marathon.
Children from anywhere around the UK can pledge to run the 2.6km at their school anytime between Monday 17 April to Friday 12 May to get involved.
2. Some wacky world records are going to be attempted
Every year runners take to the course wearing crazy costumes and this year will be no different.
Record attempts at the London Marathon 2023 include include the fastest marathon in a three-person costume, fastest marathon dressed as a crustacean (look out for a crab, a lobster or a prawn!), and the fastest marathon wearing clogs.
Ohh we imagine that person is going to need blister plasters after that run!
3. Millions of pounds will be raised for charities
The London Marathon is one of the biggest fundraising events in the British sporting calendar.
In 2022, runners were estimated to have raised over £37million for charities.
Every year, organisers pick a particular cause to be "charity of the year" in order to highlight the work they do and encourage people to raise more for them.
This year, Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital is the chosen charity, and supporting the cause is celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, who will be taking on his 14th marathon.
4. Famous faces taking part
Speaking of celebrity runners, other well known people will be fastening their laces on Sunday morning.
Swapping the ice for the road - Eve Muirhead has retired from curling and is taking on the London Marathon.
Plus some of the cast of EastEnders will be tackling the 26.2 miles together.
See if you can spot any famous faces amongst the runners!
5. Planned protests are taking place
Recent sporting events - like the Grand National - have been disrupted by protests.
Climate change activists Extinction Rebellion are expected to hold large protests across the capital over the weekend.
But, both the protesters and the Marathon organisers say they have reached an agreement where the protesters won't disrupt the race.
Race director Hugh Brasher says the protestors: "Will be uniquely asking all their participants to help guard the London Marathon.
"To do something that is quite unique in their history, to protect what is one of the crown jewels of British sport."
6. Rainbow Row
Close to the end of the race, there will be a colourful milestone for people to aim for.
Rainbow Row was introduced in 2022, and will again be a a 250m stretch of road close to the 21 mile mark where members of the LGBTQ+ community hope to create a carnival atmosphere.
It aims to boost the spirit and energy of the runners to make them smile and carry them through their final five miles.