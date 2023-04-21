Cheerleading World Championships: Team England win gold and bronze
Team England's Youth Cheerleading squad have been crowned World Champions!
They beat teams from Canada, Chile and Korea to the gold medal at the ICU World championships in Florida on Thursday.
They took the top prize in the Youth median co-ed division, which means there are both boys and girls in the team.
Not only that, but the Junior Elite co-ed team won a bronze medal - only being beaten by Team USA and Team Japan.
Coach Tori Rubin said both are "incredible results".
What is cheerleading?
If you haven't seen competitive cheerleading before, here's what it's all about:
Teams of athletes perform a two-and-a-half-minute routine of dance, gymnastic tumbles, acrobatic stunts, jumps and pyramids and are given a score.
The team with the highest overall score, which also takes into account overall performance and any mistakes, will be crowned winners.
