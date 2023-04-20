Are pen licences a good or a bad idea?
The summer term is in full swing, and for some of you that means working towards achieving your pen licences before the end of the year.
Pen licences are certificates that are awarded for consistently good handwriting, signalling that you can move from using pencil to pen in the classroom and for homework.
They're not compulsory; teachers can decide whether or not they want to use them as a way to measure their pupil's writing skills.
But not everyone thinks they're a good idea.
Read through some of the pros and cons below and let us know what you think in our vote. You can also have your say about what you think about pen licences and if you got one in the comments below.
Pros of pen licences
An update to the 2014 Nation Curriculum in England stated that all children should leave primary school with handwriting that is "fluent, legible, and, eventually, speedy".
Pen licences are used to encourage pupils to work to achieve that.
Even as the world becomes ever-more digital, lots of things in our lives remain handwritten.
Most essays and exams for most students are written by hand throughout your entire school career, even up to university level.
Writing things down is also a good way to improve your motor skills, which are the muscle movements we use everyday, such as the ones needed to eat our meals or brush our teeth.
No one is born with every type of motor skills - they're achieved through practice, so having tasks to complete in order to work towards a handwriting certificate can help improve them.
Cons of pen licences
However, some think that it can lead to unhelpful comparison between students.
Those who achieve their licence slower than others, or struggle to at all, might end up feeling frustrated or upset.
Some pupils take longer to develop the motor skills needed and learning to write neatly can be a different experiences if you are left or right handed. This is also true of students who have dyspraxia (which affects your physical co-ordination) or who have a disability that affects how they write.
Some also argue that as for many adults the world of work is so computer based, so neat handwriting isn't as important for your whole life, and perhaps keyboard skills should be seen as more important.