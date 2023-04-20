Women's Super League: Who do you think will win?
There are four teams in the running to take the Women's Super League title - Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal.
Manchester United beat Arsenal 1-0 at home on Wednesday - with a goal from Alessia Russo - to open up a four-point lead at the top.
They face Manchester City on Sunday 21 May - the same day Chelsea take on London rivals Arsenal.
Last year, Chelsea won their third Women's Super League (WSL) title in a row and although they trail United by four points, they have played two less games. Arsenal and City are six points behind but both clubs have a game in hand on United.
So who is likely to come out on top in the next few games?
United have now beaten Arsenal twice in the WSL and are in a good run of form. But it looks like they may be without captain Leah Williamson for the title run-in after she was injured on Wednesday. That's also worrying for England ahead of this summer's World Cup as Leah is also captain of her country.
Man City meanwhile have done well in their home games so far in the competition, with victories over Chelsea and Arsenal and a draw with United.
But away from home is a different story, having lost to both Chelsea and Arsenal.
Their big game on Sunday will be a test for them, playing in their home city but in their big rival's home stadium.
As WSL defending champions, Chelsea have the edge in these crucial matches against their title rivals this season.
United are now top of the WSL on 44 points from 18 matches, with Chelsea on 40 points from 16 games and Arsenal third on 38 points from 17 matches.
