Scottish National Party: Humza Yousaf makes first speech as leader

Image source, Jane Barlow / PA Image caption, Humza Yousaf was elected SNP leader in March, after Nicola Sturgeon's shock resignation in February

The Scottish National Party's new leader Humza Yousaf made his first big speech on Tuesday, laying out his "new vision" for the party.

The Scottish first minister, who was elected party leader in March, outlined three main priorities for the SNP to focus on over the next three years: Tackling poverty, building a "fair, green and growing" economy, and improving public services.

He also outlined changes to policies that were announced before he became the party's leader.

However the first minister's speech comes at a very challenging time for his party.

The police are currently investigating how the SNP has handled its finances - its money - with some senior members of the party recently being arrested and released as part of this investigation.

One of these arrests happened on the same day as Humza's debut speech.

What did Humza say in his first speech as leader?

On Tuesday the first minister laid out what he wants the party to achieve over the next three years.

His main focuses are poverty, the economy and public services - which means things like buses and hospitals.

He also used the speech to change or delay some plans that had been made by the previous SNP leader, Nicola Sturgeon.

Image source, Jane Barlow / PA Image caption, One of the arrests were made on the day Humza Yousaf made his speech

One of these was the deposit return scheme that was supposed to begin in August.

The plan was to bring in a system where used bottles could be returned in exchange for 20p.

However Humza Yousaf announced that because of some criticisms of the system, it will be delayed until at least March 2024.

What challenges do the Scottish National Party face?

The first minister's speech comes at a time of real difficulty for the SNP, as the Police Scotland are currently investigating how the party have handled their finances.

The investigation, called Operation Branchform, has been going on since 2021.

It's started following complaints about how the party spent more than £600,000 of donations that it received from activists to fund a future independence referendum campaign.

Police are also looking into a loan of more than £100,000 that was not fully repaid.

In recent weeks senior members of the SNP have been arrested in relation to the party's money.

What's happened in the investigation so far?

In February 2023, key people within the party were interviewed by police about the missing £600,000.

Image source, Jane Barlow / PA Image caption, Nicola Sturgeon denied that her resignation had anything to do with the arrest of her husband

In early April Peter Murrell, husband of Nicola Sturgeon, (who resigned as SNP leader at the end of March) was arrested.

Murrell had previously served as the party's chief executive, but left in March whilst being accused of lying about how many members the party had.

His and Nicola Sturgeon's home in Glasgow was searched for two days by police, as were the SNP's headquarters.

Image source, Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Image caption, Police searched and remained stationed at Nicola Sturgeon's house for two days

The SNP treasurer (the person in charge of the party's money) Colin Beattie was arrested by police on Tuesday in relation to the investigation.

Both men were released without charge, which means they can leave the police station freely.

However they, and the party, are still being investigated.

On Tuesday afternoon Colin Beattie resigned from his role as party treasurer with immediate effect.

What are other parties in Scotland saying?

The Scottish Conservatives have said that Humza Yousaf should ban Nicola Sturgeon, her husband Peter Murrell, and Colin Beattie from the SNP.

Humza has so far said that he doesn't want to do this, and instead wants to wait until the police investigation has finished.

The leader of the Scottish Labour Party, Anas Sarwar, said in a speech that the SNP are not only covering things up but that they are also not doing their jobs properly, and that they are currently "a distracted and divided government that is disastrous for Scotland".

What is the first minister of Scotland saying?

Humza Yousaf has described the recent arrests as "a very serious matter indeed".

Image source, Jane Barlow / PA Image caption, Humza Yousaf has had to face many questions on the arrests since he became leader

Regarding those from his party who have been arrested, he said that they are all "innocent until proven guilty", adding he wants to wait for the results of the investigation before imposing any suspensions.