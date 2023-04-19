T. rex sells for more than $6m at auction in Switzerland
Forget classic paintings, rare gemstones, or big fancy pieces of jewellery - dinosaur skeletons look like the new auction must-have.
A giant Tyrannosaurus rex, that went on sale at an auction in Switzerland on Tuesday, has sold for a massive $6.2m or £5m.
The prehistoric carnivore named TRX-293 Trinity was dug up by archaeologists in America, across three different sites.
It's the first time a T. rex has ever been auctioned in Europe.
Why is the auctioned T.rex skeleton so special?
The auction house, Koller, said the skull in particular was incredibly well preserved, and a rare find.
In the auction catalogue that listed the T. rex, scientific advisor Nils Knoetschke said: "When dinosaurs died in the Jurassic or Cretaceous periods, they often lost their heads during deposition (of the remains into rocks.) In fact, most dinosaurs are found without their skulls.
"But here we have truly original Tyrannosaurus skull bones that all originate from the same specimen."
The bones were found in Hell Creek and Lance Creek, which are rock formations in Montana and Wyoming in the US, between 2008 and 2013.
T.rex fact file
- Tyrannosaurus rex means 'king of the tyrant lizards'
- They were HUGE - around 12m long and six metres tall
- Scientists believe their distinctive tiny arms may have been virtually useless.
- The first T. rex skeleton was found in Montana, US, in 1905
Who bought the auctioned T. rex skeleton?
We don't know who snapped up the ancient beast.
The auction house said the dinosaur was bought by a private individual and will remain in Europe
Adding they hope it will go on public display, but it is not clear at this stage what the new owner's plans are.
What is the most a dinosaur has sold for at auction?
Despite fetching more than $6m, Trinity is not the priciest dino to go under the hammer.
A triceratops skeleton, known as Big John, (because it held the Guinness World Record for being the biggest) was sold for 6.6 million euros ($7.2 million) to a private collector at a Paris auction.