Total solar eclipse 2023: Rare event to be visible in Australia

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, The total eclipse is set to last between 54 and 58 seconds

Stargazers across Australia are in for a treat with a the chance to catch sight of a solar eclipse this week, and residents of one small region will see a rare total solar eclipse.

A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun, completely blocking out the light.

The spectacular event happens roughly once every 18 months, but each time it can only be seen in certain parts of the world.

The whole of Australia will be able to see the partial solar eclipse on Thursday morning, but the total solar eclipse will only be visible from the Ningaloo region in the north west.

REMEMBER! It's important never to look directly at the sun as it can permanently damage your eyes.

What is the difference between a total solar eclipse and a solar eclipse?

Image source, AFP/Getty Images Image caption, This picture shows how a shadow is cast on the Earth when the Moon moves in between the Sun and the Earth

A solar eclipse happens when the Moon blocks out some of the light of the Sun, whereas during a total eclipse it blocks out all of its light.

For an eclipse to be total, the Sun, Moon and Earth must be directly aligned.

This casts a shadow over part of the Earth. The area on the Earth where the shadow directly falls, is the point at which people will be able to see a total solar eclipse.

This is because the Moon will be completely blocking the sun's light, so it will fall dark for a short time just like it's night time - even if it is the middle of the day!

Did you know? Total solar eclipses can be confusing for animals, because they think that it is night time

When will we see a solar eclipse in the UK?

Image source, Press Association Image caption, This is what the Sun looks like during a partial solar eclipse - a bit like the Moon is 'taking a bite' out of the Sun

As the UK isn't on the path of the eclipse, we'll see nothing this time.

The next eclipse that we will be able to see in the UK will be on 12 August 2026, when there will be a very large partial eclipse visible across Britain with as much as 96% of the Sun covered by the Moon in the south west of the country.

The next total eclipse visible in the UK is not until 23 September 2090.

How can you watch a solar eclipse safely?

Image source, Press Association Image caption, It is extremely important that you don't look at the eclipse directly without proper protective glasses

There are rules about how to watch an eclipse in order to stay safe:

Never look directly at the Sun: you can damage your eyes forever

Never look at the Sun through binoculars or a telescope.

Don't look directly at the Sun through sunglasses, a camera or your phone camera - none of these suitably protect your eyes

In order to watch an eclipse happening, you will need special glasses. These are specially darkened and filtered to protect your eyes.

Alternatively, you can use a special pinhole camera, which you can make easily at home.