Coral reef off Galapagos Islands discovered by scientists
A previously unknown coral reef has been discovered by scientists off the coast of Ecuador's Galapagos Islands.
The country's Environment Minister Jose Davalos said on Twitter: "A deepwater scientific expedition has found the first totally pristine coral reef, approximately two kilometres (1.2 miles) long, at 400 meters (deep), on the summit of a submarine mountain... Galapagos surprises us again!"
The scientists say it's exciting news, as many coral reefs around the world are suffering as a result of climate change. and coral bleaching.
Michelle Taylor, co-leader of the Galápagos Deep Expedition 2023, says the newly-discovered reef is "teeming with life".
Lots of reefs around the Galapagos islands were damaged in the 1980s during an extreme weather event called El Niño.
It was thought that only Wellington reef - which is found off the coast of Darwin Island - survived untouched.
However, this coral ecosystem has been declared "pristine" by the country's Environment Ministry, as it too survived the harsh weather conditions 40 years ago.
The ancient reef is thousands of years old according to the scientists that found it, and they say the discovery is a huge win for marine life all over the world.
This is very important at a global level because many deepwater systems are degraded
Stuart Banks, Senior marine researcher at the Charles Darwin Foundation
Did you know?
The Galapagos Islands were the place where famous scientist Charles Darwin came up with his theory of evolution
Why are coral reefs important?
These underwater ecosystems are important in a number of different ways.
They provide an essential home for thousands of species of marine life.
For example, the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Australia contains over 1,500 species of fish, 4,000 mollusc species and six of the world's seven sea turtle species.
They're also really important for making medicine.
Treatments for asthma, arthritis, cancer and heart disease have all been made using extracts from animals and plants on reefs around the world.
And they help protect our shorelines - coral reefs can absorb up to 97% of a wave's energy, meaning they provide a very effective barrier against disasters such as tsunamis.