Wicked movie: Ariana Grande posts a sneak peek picture as Glinda
- Published
- comments
We've just had our first look at Ariana Grande - aka Glinda the Good Witch - in the upcoming Wicked movie, and we think she's going to be 'Popular'!
The hit musical about two witches in the land of Oz has been a favourite since it first opened in 2006 in London's West End.
Would you sing along to these hit musicals?
It's won countless awards from Tonys to Grammys, and its enduring popularity has led to a movie being made about it.
Wicked: Part 1 will be released in November 2024 in the US, starring Ariana Grande as Glinda the good witch, and Cynthia Eriva as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West.
Both actors have simultaneously released images of themselves in costume on their Instagram accounts, to the delight of Wicked fans the world over.
Both pictures are fairly dark, and the characters are a bit far away, but you can make out key costume details, like Glinda's ruffled pink dress and Elphaba's hat and broomstick.
What do West End and Broadway mean?
- The West End is an unofficial area of England's capital city London, and West End theatres are ones that are in (and near) this area
- Similarly, Broadway is a street in New York in America, and theatres on (or near) this street are considered Broadway theatres
- In both countries, the theatres in this area are the most highly regarded in their respective countries
What's Wicked about?
The original story of the Wizard of Oz portrays the Wicked Witch of the West as an enemy Dorothy has to overcome in order to get back home to Kansas.
Wicked provides an alternative view to this classic tale - in it, the Wizard of Oz is actually the baddie, and Elphaba is given a bad reputation to hide some of the awful things he does.
Some Wonderful Wicked facts
- The musical opened on Broadway in 2003, and London's West end in 2006
- It is based on a novel written in1995 by Gregory Maguire called 'Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West'
- It's made over $1 billion on Broadway - the only two other musicals to have done so are the Lion King and Phantom of the Opera
The first act takes place before Dorothy's arrival in Oz, and the second act during her time there.
Elphaba and Glinda have a strained relationship, but over the course of the story realise that their friendship has changed each other for the better.