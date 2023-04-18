Oldest Humboldt penguin in UK celebrates 35th birthday
A Humboldt penguin, which is thought to be the oldest in the UK, has celebrated its 35th birthday.
Spneb's big day was on 12 April and she certainly won't have been left feeling peckish, as she was given an ice cake topped with fish!
She's one of a colony of 20 penguins living at a wildlife sanctuary called Paradise Park, in Cornwall.
According to the sanctuary's director Alison Hales, the secret to Spneb's long life is exercise and fish oil, saying: "She loves to swim and she keeps fit."
Humboldt penguins are one of 18 species in the world, but they are most at risk of extinction.
The chicks weigh around 80g when they hatch, but triple in size during the first three weeks of life, quickly reaching 3kg.
They live on the rocky coastal shores of Peru and Chile in the wild, and face a number of threats such as climate change, over-fishing of their natural food sources, and rising acidity and temperature levels in the oceans.
These factors mean the penguins have to search further from their nests for fish which increases their vulnerability to predators.
Humboldt penguin facts
- The scientific name for Humboldt penguins is Spheniscus humboldti - they were named after the nature expert Alexander Von Humboldt
- Humboldts are classed as vulnerable to extinction by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN)
- Humboldt penguins are very social and live in large colonies
- Humboldt penguins can travel through water at speeds of up to 25mph