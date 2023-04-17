King Charles coronation: Quiche declared official dish of next month's celebrations
- Published
- comments
Are you having a get together or helping plan a street party for the King's coronation next month?
If so, you might want to check the Royals' social media accounts, as they've just announced the hottest accessory you can't be seen without - the coronation quiche.
It was hand-picked by King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla and has been declared the coronation's official party food.
What do you think of the royal dish? Let us know in the comments!
The recipe posted in a video on the royal family's social media platforms includes spinach, broad beans, cheese and tarragon.
On the Royal Family website, the dish is described as "a deep quiche with a crisp, light pastry case and delicate flavours of spinach, broad beans and fresh tarragon. Eat hot or cold with a green salad and boiled new potatoes - perfect for a Coronation Big Lunch!"
Celebrity chef Mark Flanagan came up with the recipe, and it was chosen specifically because it's perfect for sharing.
Four other celebrity chefs have come up with recipes for the big day on 6 May, including 2015 Great British Bake Off winner Nadia Hussain.
What are the four other official coronation dishes?
- Prawn tacos with pineapple salsa - made by Greg Wallace
- Strawberry and ginger trifle - made by Adam Handling
- Roast rack of lamb with Asian-style marinade - made by Ken Hom
- Coronation aubergine - made by Nadia Hussain
The quiche is the latest in a long line of official royal snacks.
Queen Elizabeth II's coronation dish in 1953 was "poulet reine Elizabeth", or coronation chicken, as it later became known.
The chicken in creamy curry sauce is often found in sandwiches, but can also be used in salads.
And for her platinum jubilee, which celebrated 70 years of the Queen on the throne, we had "platinum pudding", which was a lemon and almond trifle dessert.