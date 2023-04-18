Rishi Sunak: Why is the Prime Minister being investigated?
You may have heard people talking about the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak possibly breaking some rules.
That's because he's being investigated to see whether he broke something called the Code of Conduct - a set of rules and responsibilities expected of Members of Parliaments, including the prime minister.
It is over claims that he may not have properly declared a financial interest.
Mr Sunak hasn't publicly responded to the allegations, however Downing Street said the Prime Minister was happy to co-operate and was confident there had been no conflict of interest.
Why is Rishi Sunak being investigated?
The investigation relates to a childcare business that his wife, Akshata Murty, has shares in.
Last month, Mr Sunak faced questions over the shares his wife holds in a company called Koru Kids, a childcare business that could benefit from a new policy announced in the spring Budget.
What are shares?
When the ownership of a company is divided into pieces that people can buy, those pieces are called shares.
Shares in many companies can be bought by members of the public.
Individuals or groups can own lots of shares to have a majority ownership of a business or company.
The prime minister did not mention his wife's financial interest with her links to the company when he was questioned over the childcare policy at a parliamentary committee hearing last month - despite being asked by MPs if he had anything to declare.
Because he failed to flag the interest to MPs, Rishi Sunak is being investigated to see whether he broke the MPs' code of conduct - a set of rules and responsibilities Members of Parliaments, including the prime minister are expected to follow.
Who will investigate the Prime Minister?
Parliamentary commissioner for standards Daniel Greenberg has now opened an investigation and will decide whether Rishi Sunak has broken rules after finishing his inquiry.
The commissioner for standards is an independent officer who investigates allegations that MPs have breached Parliament's code of conduct.
In announcing his investigation on his official website Mr Greenberg, pointed to a particular rule in the code of conduct of MPs, stating that "members must always be open and frank in declaring any relevant interest in any proceeding of the House or its Committees, and in any communications with ministers, members, public officials or public office holders".
What has Rishi Sunak said?
Mr Sunak has yet to publicly respond to the investigation, however a spokesperson for Number 10 said: "We are happy to assist the commissioner to clarify how this has been transparently declared as a ministerial interest."
What have other politicians said?
Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner MP was critical of the Prime Minister.
She said: "If Rishi Sunak has got nothing to hide, he should commit to publishing the register before May's elections so the public can see for themselves."
The Liberal Democrats said the investigation was another example of a Conservative prime minister allegedly "bending the rules".
What could happen to Rishi Sunak?
It all depends on the outcome of Mr Greenberg's investigation.
If he decides Mr Sunak has broken the code of conduct, the punishment will depend on how serious Mr Greenberg thinks the matter is.
Mr Sunak might be asked to make an apology in the House of Commons, or if Mr Greenberg thinks it's more serious - the Prime Minister could even be suspended from the house.
However this is unlikely to happen and any sanction would need to be approved by MPs.