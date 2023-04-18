Songkran 2023: Thailand celebrates New Year with huge water festival

Songkran 2023: Thailand celebrates New Year with huge water festivalPublished1 hour agoImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Tens of thousands of people in south-east Asia have been celebrating Songkran, Thailand's largest and most important annual festival which marks the beginning of the Thai New Year.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, An important event on the Buddhist calendar, many families wake up early during Songkran and visit temples. It is tradition to pour scented water onto sacred statues of Buddha - which symbolically represents purification and good fortune.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, People also prepare by cleaning houses, schools and other public spaces. However the festival has now become famous around the world for its huge water fight which takes places in towns, villages and cities around the country - in fact, it's so big it's thought to be the world's largest water fight!Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The festival lasts for three days and is celebrated each April, Thailand's hottest month of the year. As well as being a handy way of keeping cool in the heat, splashing each other with water is said to wash away bad luck from the previous year.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, People use everything from hoses, buckets, bowls and water pistols to spray family, friends and even strangers.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Songkran has become a major tourist attraction, with thousands of people from around the world travelling to Thailand especially to be there for the event!Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Animals have also been getting involved with the celebrations! Children and elephants in northern Thailand's Ayutthaya province have been getting in on the action by splashing each other with water.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Songkran is also widely observed in other south-east Asian countries including Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar.