FA Cup Final: Man United or Chelsea - who do you think will win?
The Women's FA Cup final will see Chelsea take on Manchester United at Wembley on 14 May.
Manchester United secured their place in the final over the weekend, after beating Brighton 3-2 on Saturday.
Meanwhile Chelsea secured their place after a 1-0 over Aston Villa on Sunday, and will be aiming to win their third FA Cup.
For United this will be a chance for the women's team to make history in their first major final and first trip to the national stadium.
How Man United made it to the final
The semi-final game had been a rollercoaster ride for fans with Brighton taking the lead first, Manchester United levelling, United then went ahead, and Brighton levelled.
But the win came thanks to a late goal from 35-year-old striker Rachel Williams, in the 89th minute.
She told BBC Sport: "I saw the keeper coming and thought, just round her. Keep it down, you don't need any power. Emotions and tensions are high - just slot it home.
"To get that today and send us through feels amazing, but credit to everyone here."
She added: "The season we're having, to now have an FA Cup final is the reward we deserve.
"I love the FA Cup. I sat it out last year but wanted to be there next year. I'm just very proud of myself."
Manchester United manager, Marc Skinner said: "It was the good, the bad and the ugly from us today. We were not at our best.
"We conceded two goals that we don't usually concede, and Brighton were good.
"But this team has shown another moment where they can win when the result has to matter."
The women's trip to Wembley comes 75 years after their men's team's made the first of their 55 appearances there.
It means a massive amount, because our fans deserve it.
Marc Skinner, , Manchester United manager
How Chelsea made it to the final
Chelsea were favourites to beat Villa, but it wasn't an easy game for them, with their 1-0 victory thanks to top scorer Sam Kerr.
Their manager Emma Hayes said: "We've had some unbelievable success over a long period of time but it doesn't mean it always looks the same.
"Teams have closed the gap and might be reaching the high points in their evolutions. You have to keep evolving to achieve [success].
"It means everything doesn't look the way we want all the time."
The fact we're still competing again and again is a real testament to the players and their characters. They're still hungry to keep going.
Emma Hayes, Chelsea manager
Who is favourite to win the FA Cup final?
Chelsea are on course to win the Treble this season and have won three of the past five Women's FA Cups - including the past two in a row.
Last season they also picked up their third successive Women's Super League title, and so on form the team should be on track for another victory.
But they're also faced with a long list of injuries - something which saw them clinging on during their semi-final game - so there could be an opportunity for United to come through and claim the win.
The two teams could also soon be fighting it out in the Women's Super League.
United are currently sitting in top position in the WSL with four teams still in the running, including Chelsea who are currently one point behind them.