Brazil: How is Tesco chicken linked to deforestation in Brazil?

How does the food we buy at the supermarket, connect to the Amazon rainforest?

Well, a new report from an environmental campaign group claiming that some of the chicken sold in Tesco, is linked to deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.

Mighty Earth looked into the link between soya grown on destroyed land in the Amazon, which is then transported and fed to chickens in the UK, which have then been supplied to Tesco to sell on supermarket shelves.

The group used local reports and satellite images to gather data to make this link. When Newsround asked Tesco about this, the chain said they have asked their suppliers to investigate the problem.

How is chicken sold in Tesco linked to deforestation?

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Almost 60% of the Amazon rainforest is in Brazil

First it starts with soya, a high protein bean, which can be grown in Brazil, and is then shipped to the UK for use here.

Many farmers in the UK use soya as part of their chicken feed, because its easily digestible for the animals and helps them grow.

According to the new report an area of rainforest in Brazil, the size of 560 Wembley pitches, was destroyed to make way for farming soya beans.

It claims that this soya which was then shipped to the UK by a global food company called Cargill.

Cargill then distributed the soya to chicken farms run by Avara Foods, who supply Tesco with fresh chicken.

Newsround spoke to Tesco who said: "We take any accusation of deforestation and conversion occurring anywhere within our supply chain extremely seriously and we immediately asked Cargill for clarification on the matter and to remove the identified farm from their supply chain until a full investigation can be carried out."

Cargill told us that they have started an investigation and if they find any violations of their policies and commitments, these supplies will be immediately blocked.

For its part, Avara Foods said they have bought soya which is certified as "deforestation... free" since 2019."Clearly, the challenge is that there are still non-certified farms growing soya in high risk areas and a demand for their produce," they added.

"We accept that, for all our progress, there is still work to do... We will play our part, working collaboratively with others in the sector and beyond, but we also know that this will not be enough, if others do not also make similar commitments."

What is the government doing it about?

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Deforestation is a big issue in many countries around the world including Brazil

Newsround spoke to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

They said they have introduced "world-leading new laws through our Environment Act to help tackle illegal deforestation in the United Kingdom's supply chain.

The aim of these laws is to make it illegal for large businesses in the UK to use products that "that are believed to threaten forests, which are often produced on land that is illegally occupied or used.

"This will require businesses to carry out checks to ensure this is not the case."

This law is part of a bigger plan from the government, who hope these measures will improve the sustainability of UK businesses and help protect forests and other ecosystems around the world.

What do campaigners say?

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, The Sumauma is one of the largest trees in the world - reaching up to 70 metres high - and can be found in the Amazon rainforest

Gemma Hoskins, UK director at Mighty Earth, who published the report said: "Business as usual isn't an option if we want to tackle the climate emergency.

"Tesco should only source from companies that don't put the Amazon and other precious biomes at risk. That means cutting ties with Cargill urgently."

We've shown that soy grown on recently burnt and deforested land in the Amazon risks entering the Cargill supply chain to feed chicken and pigs reared intensively on factory farms in the UK, before ending up in Tesco's meat aisles."

Cristiane Mazzetti, is a senior forest campaigner at Greenpeace Brazil.

She told Newsround: "The Amazon is vital for the planet's climate, for the planet's biodiversity and yet deforestation rates are very high at the moment...

"We need the government in Brazil to take serious and urgent action, as well as politicians and governments around the world to do their bit.

Mazzetti added, "We need people to make pressure on politicians, to join movements, if people don't come together and make pressure on governments and policies, things will never change."

Why is the Amazon important?

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, The Golden Lion Tamarin is an endangered species that is native to the Amazon rainforests of Brazil

The Amazon rainforest is the largest tropical rainforest in the world.

It is spread across nine countries in South America - Brazil, Peru, Columbia, Bolivia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Suriname and Venezuela - but the majority of it, almost 60%, is in Brazil.

The huge rainforest is home to thousands of plants and wildlife species, many of which are only found in that part of the world.

It is also home to various species that are endangered and whose populations are under threat.

How does deforestation affect climate change? Trees and plants take in carbon dioxide and release oxygen. When they're cut down, burned or left to rot, the carbon dioxide they store is released into the air and this contributes to something called global warming. This happens when greenhouse gases trap heat from the Sun, causing the Earth's surface to get hotter.

The Amazon is very important in the world's fight against climate change.

Scientists often call the rainforest the "lungs of the planet" because of the role it plays in absorbing carbon dioxide and producing oxygen.

They say that preservation of the Amazon is vital to stopping climate change because of the large amount of carbon dioxide that the trees absorbs.

Brazil's Amazon rainforest is also home to around 900,000 indigenous - or native - people, who live and rely on the rainforests.