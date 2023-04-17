Prime Minister Rishi Sunak launches review into maths in England
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said today that maths education in England needs to improve, and has launched a review into the subject.
Under his plans a group - including mathematicians and business leaders - will study how maths is currently taught in schools.
Rishi Sunak said that as a country we make jokes about how bad we are at maths, and this "anti-maths mindset" is damaging the country.
What are Rishi Sunak's plans for maths in England?
In a speech at the London Screen Academy, the prime minister said as well as the review, he wants to create a new qualification for maths teachers in primary schools, and expand existing maths hubs, which are places around the country that provide support to schools.
The PM previously set out proposals in January to make it a requirement for every pupil in England to study maths until the age of 18, and he spoke about these again on Monday.
He said he wants pupils to 'study some maths' until 18, although it will not be compulsory to study the subject at A-level.
Why is the prime minister worried about maths?
Rishi Sunak said in his speech that maths is a really important -not just for business, but our daily lives.
But he says that it's something that we in the UK are not very good at.
He said: "The UK is one of the least numerate countries in the developed world.
"More than 8 million adults have numeracy skills below those expected of a 9-year-old.
And around a third of our young people don't pass maths GCSE."
Are the prime minister's maths plans new?
One of the plans the prime minister spoke of isn't new - he announced it in January.
This is his proposal to have all pupils in England learn maths in some form until the age of 18.
This is something that already happens in other countries, such as Australia, France and Japan.
In England, currently the legal requirement is until the age of 16, when you finish your GCSEs.
The prime minister said that students wouldn't be expected to sit a compulsory maths A-Level exam, although a maths qualification may be created.
What do other people say about the prime minister's maths plans?
While the PM did admit in his speech on Monday that new teachers would need to be hired and trained, Labour said targets for teacher recruitment in the subject have been repeatedly missed meaning there weren't enough maths teachers in England to implement his plans.
Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said: "The prime minister needs to show his working: he cannot deliver this reheated, empty pledge without more maths teachers".
Liberal Democrat education spokeswoman Munira Wilson said the government lacked a "proper plan" to recruit more maths teachers, adding: "You don't need a maths A-level to see that these plans don't add up."
She called the speech an "insult" and said it was a "rehashed announcement devoid of any substance whatsoever".
Dr Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union, said the prime minister's aim was "laudable" but warned it would be "thwarted unless he faces up to the reality of the state of education in England".
She said there was a "crisis of teacher retention as a result of low pay and excessive workload" and called on the government to explain how it would recruit more maths teachers.
The government has not put a number on how many more maths teachers will be required to increase the teaching of maths after the age of 16.
Gillian Keegan, the education secretary, said it was still not known how many extra maths teachers would be needed, as this would depend on the recommendation from a new expert advisory group that will help shape the content and decide if a new maths qualification was needed.
