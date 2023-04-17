European Gymnastics Championships 2023: Jessica Gadirova wins third gold medal
Great Britain's Jessica Gadirova has won her third gold medal at the European Gymnastics Championships in Turkey.
The 18-year-old took the top spot in the women's floor final, with fellow Brit Alice Kinsella claiming silver.
Earlier in the week Gadirova picked up gold in the women's all-around final and she also and helped GB secure their first-ever European women's team gold too.
Newsround will be chatting to Jessica Gadirova later in the week and we want you to send in YOUR questions for her! We'll try to ask as many as possible so leave yours in the comments below.
How did Gadirova win her THIRD gold medal?
Gadirova scored a combined total of 14.000 for her routine in the women's floor final to top the podium and secure her third European floor title in a row.
She explained: "Even from being floor champion the first time was just amazing.
"And to keep defending [the title] at the moment is so crazy. I just can't believe it," she added.
Alice Kinsella, who finished behind Gadirova in second place, was also surprised by her result.
She said: "I came into this final not really expecting much. I just wanted to go out there and enjoy it and get the experience.
"I think it's probably one of the best floor routines I've ever done, so I'm just super, super chuffed."
It was a successful tournament for Great Britain who finished the Championships top of the table, with nine medals in total.
So let us know, what do you want to ask Jessica the superstar gymnast? Get your questions in the comments below!