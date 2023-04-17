Brecon Beacons: National Park to use its Welsh name Bannau Brycheiniog
The Brecon Beacons National Park in Wales is changing its name.
It has been announced that the park will now be referred to only by its Welsh name - Bannau Brycheiniog.
Officials say the switch will help celebrate the area's culture and heritage.
"Bannau" is the Welsh word for peaks and "Brycheiniog" refers to the country's King Brychan who lived in the 5th Century.
Why is the Park changing its name?
Bosses say they want Bannau Brycheiniog to be celebrated for its natural and cultural heritage.
They plan to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in the park by 2035.
They will also attempt to reverse declines in wildlife species across the park within the next ten years.
Officials say they will restore tree cover, wetlands, hedgerows, peaty bogs and wildflowers to attract wildlife, while introducing localised renewable energy sources like small wind turbines.
How do you pronounce the Welsh name?
- Bannau Brycheiniog: Ban-eye Bruck-ay-nee-og
Bannau Brycheiniog National Park's chief executive Catherine Mealing-Jones said: "It just felt the right time to reclaim the old name for the area. [It] reflects our commitment to the Welsh language.
"But we understand people are used to calling the park by the name everyone's used for 66 years, so we don't expect everyone to use it, at least straight away."
Bannau Brycheiniog is the second of Wales' national parks to adopt a Welsh-only name - following Eryri (formerly Snowdonia) last year.