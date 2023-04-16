Music, parades and guests: More Coronation details revealed
- Published
- comments
Organisers of the King's Coronation say the processions will be the biggest ceremonial military operation in the UK for 70 years.
More than 6,000 members of the British and Irish Armed forces will march alongside other military personnel from across the Commonwealth during the celebrations in London on 6 May.
Traditional gun salutes will take place in cities across the UK including in Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast, with the guns being fired the moment the King is crowned.
Planes are also expected to fly over London in formation to mark the occasion.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was incredibly proud of our military personnel who were "preparing to honour centuries of military tradition".
"As they stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our Commonwealth friends and allies, I know the hard work of thousands of our servicemen and women during the past weeks and months will culminate in an incredible display that will amaze crowds at home and across the world."
People who have previously been in the forces, called veterans, have been invited to watch from a special viewing platform.
The government have also released more information about the music we'll hear.
British composer Sarah Class, who has written scores for David Attenborough nature documentaries, has been chosen by the King to write music for the event.
We already know Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, who wrote many popular West End musicals, will compose the coronation anthem alongside other composers.
Plus Welsh opera singer Sir Bryn Terfel will sing in what will be the first Welsh-language performance at a coronation.