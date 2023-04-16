Grand National disrupted by animal rights protesters
The Grand National, one of the most famous horse races in the world, was won by the favourite Corach Rambler on Saturday afternoon.
But the event was disrupted and the start of the race delayed after protesters managed to get into the grounds and onto the track at Aintree Racecourse.
They say they are concerned about the welfare of the horses taking part in the race, but organisers say the animals are very well cared for.
Merseyside Police say 118 people were arrested, with nine people gaining access to the track, halting the start of the race by 14 minutes.
Before the race started, some protesters appeared to attempt to attach themselves to a fence before being removed by police.
Others were seen trying to glue themselves to the security fencing.
The people in charge of the race say they are doing everything they can to make the race safer for the horses, however, one horse called Hill Sixteen died during the event after falling over the first fence.
Two other horses in the Grand National - Recite A Prayer and Cape Gentleman - were treated on course by vets and taken away in horse ambulances for further assessment.
Since major safety changes were introduced in 2012, there have been five horse deaths from 395 runners in the Grand National.