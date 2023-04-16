Britain's Got Talent: Do you still love the show?
- Published
- comments
Britain's Got Talent was back on our screen last night for it's 16th series.
There was a host of new acts to enjoy - some, er, better than others - and there was a new judge, as Bruno Tonioli joined the panel.
And he didn't hold back - hitting his Golden Buzzer in the very first episode right in the middle of dance act Ghetto Kids performance!
A second audition show will be shown on Sunday night before the live shows bring the big drama.
If you can't see this vote, click here.
But does BGT still have the magic of the past? Do you still love it or are you ready for something new?
X-Factor isn't expected to return anytime soon, and we're all used to shows like The Masked Singer and The Wheel now - but some shows like Takeaway never seem to get boring!
Take part in our vote and have your say in the comments below!