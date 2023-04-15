Katy Perry to perform at the King's Coronation concert
- Published
- comments
The line-up for the big concert celebrating the Coronation of King Charles has been announced.
"Firework" singer Katy Perry will perform her biggest hits in front of a crowd of 20,000 people in the grounds of Windsor Castle the day after the Coronation ceremony.
Concert organisers say the show will be based on themes of love, respect and positivity.
Katy Perry has said she is "excited" to be performing and hopes "to shine a further light" on issues that affect children worldwide.
Freya Ridings, who's hits include "Lost without you" and "Castles" is also part of the line-up.
Take That, a band who had 12 number one songs in the 1990s and 2000s, will perform together for the first time in four years during the show.
Their lead singer, Gary Barlow, has strong ties to the Royal family having written a song to celebrate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012.
They said they "can't wait" to be back on stage and promise their performance will feature military drummers.
Another star on the list is American singer Lionel Ritchie, who had several big hits in the 1980s including the party anthem "Dancing on the ceiling".
Amongst the classical singers to perform will be Italian opera legend Andrea Bocelli and Welsh star Sir Bryn Terfel.
We already know there will be a special Coronation Choir made up of singing groups from all around the UK.
They will be coached by Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden and Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse.
Another highlight of the night will be a light show including drone displays, lasers, projections and illuminations.