North Sea oil spills are threatening marine life say activists
- Published
- comments
Oil spilled regularly into UK waters over five years adds up to thousands of tonnes of pollution affecting marine life, new figures suggest.
The BBC has been shown figures which suggest that over 22,000 tonnes of oil (that's about 164,000 barrels) was spilled into UK water from oil and gas production between 2017 and 2022.
Companies are allowed to spill some oil in day-to-day production, but nearly half of those spills went beyond what is allowed.
Campaigners say the spills threaten marine life - and many of them are in and around marine protected areas.
Energy campaigning group Uplift,which campaigns to move away from oil and gas to green energy, say it shows the oil and gas industry was spilling far more oil than the government says is safe.
Offshore Energies UK, an organisation that represents the oil and gas companies said the industry is always trying to improve.
And government spokesperson responded to the data saying that it monitors offshore pollution incidents carefully and companies which break the rules can be fined.
Why are oil spills a problem?
An oil spill is the release of oil - or liquid petroleum hydrocarbon - into the environment.
We usually hear about oil spills when there is a serious accident, tankers sink or when pipes leak deep in the ocean.
Oil spills can affect wildlife in a number of ways, if animals take in oil it can make them sick and large amounts of oil can stick on an animal or bird's fur or feathers meaning they can get very cold or no longer float.
The data from Uplift shows data about spills which aren't huge environmental disasters but campaigners say these smaller more regular spills from the production process can still cause huge problems environmentally.
Hugo Tagholm, director of ocean conservation campaign group Oceana, said: "oil spills every other day from these regular releases is a huge problem for marine life".
A study of scientific evidence about the impacts of oil and gas pollution on UK seas, commissioned by Oceana claims waters are now "too noisy, polluted, built-up and disturbed for our rich marine life to thrive."
What is offshore oil and gas production?
Offshore oil and gas production how oil and gas are extracted from the beds of oceans and lakes.
A platform is built in the middle of the sea so that a hole can be drilled into the ocean floor to extract oil or gas.
The government wants to increase this production and says the UK needs to get the most out of its own natural resources, to make sure it can get energy when it needs it.