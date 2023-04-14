The Big Garden Birdwatch 2023: Which birds made the top ten?
From blackbirds to blue tits, we've found out which birds made it onto the Big Garden Birdwatch list.
Now in its 44th year, the survey is held by The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), and is the world's largest wildlife survey.
This year the event was held between 27-29 January, and the charity asked for volunteers to spend one hour each day counting the birds they could see in their gardens, balconies or parks.
More than 540,000 people joined in the bird spotting extravaganza this year, spotting more than nine million birds - and the RSPB has now revealed the results of which birds were the most spotted...
In top position for the twentieth year in a row, is.... drumroll please... the house sparrow!
Almost 1.5 million of these chatty little guys were spotted over the survey weekend.
In second place is the blue tit, followed by the starling in third place. In fourth is the humble woodpigeon, and in fifth is the blackbird.
The Robin - the UK's favourite bird - has kept its spot in sixth place.
The goldfinch in in seventh position, and the great tit is in eigth place.
In ninth place is the magpie and in tenth position is the long-tailed tit - up from 15th place last year.
"With so many people sending in their sightings over the weekend from across the UK, Big Garden Birdwatch really helps paint a picture of how our garden birds are faring." said RSPB CEO Beccy Speight.
Although there has been a recorded increase in some bird populations, Beccy said "we've lost 38 million birds from our skies in the last 50 years."
