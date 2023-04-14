Sony World Photography Awards 2023: Check out the winning images

Sony World Photography Awards 2023: Check out the winning imagesPublished53 minutes agoImage source, Edgar MartinsImage caption, Edgar Martins from Portugal was named Photographer of the Year for his series Our War, showing images that relate to the conflict in Libya. Speaking about his win, Martin said: "It is a huge honour to be recognised...knowing that there were over 180,000 entries to this year’s Professional competition, is very humbling."Image source, Hugh Kinsella CunninghamImage caption, Hugh Kinsella Cunningham from the UK took first place in the Documentary Projects category for his series showing The Women’s Peace Movement in Congo.Image source, Kacper KowalskImage caption, This image called Event Horizon by Kacper Kowalski was taken from a gyrocopter or a motorised paraglider above bodies of water in northern Poland, and won 1st place in the Landscape category.Image source, James DeavinImage caption, James Deavin shot his images in 2022 in Saudi Arabia, where he was based at the time. They won the Portfolio category.Image source, Al BelloImage caption, Al Bello's series of pictures shows Kelsie Whitmore, the first female professional baseball player to play in an all-male pro league, playing her first game in the Atlantic League.Image source, Corey ArnoldImage caption, Corey Arnold won the prize for Wildlife & Nature after tracking animals like black bears, coyotes and raccoons across America to show how they have adapted to survive and even thrive in areas where the environment has been shaped by humans.Image source, Kechun ZhangImage caption, This series called the Sky Garden was taken by Kechun Zhang when he was living in China. He shot the images when he saw workers lifting these trees and rocks with mobile cranes, so they could transport them to be planted in newly built parks, neighbourhoods or streets.Image source, Marisol Mendez & Federico KaplanImage caption, Marisol Mendez & Federico Kaplan focused on the Wayuus, an indigenous population from La Guajira in Colombia’s coastal desert, have been dealing with water shortage in the area. Their series of pictures won in the Environment category.Image source, Fan LiImage caption, Fan Li photographed the Tieshan Cement Factory is located south China, and won the Architecture & Design prize.Image source, Lee-Ann OlwageImage caption, Lee-Ann Olwage took her photos in Kenya to show what is possible when a supportive environment is created where girls are empowered to learn. She won in the Creative category.