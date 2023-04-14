Who is Disney star Noah Matthews Matofsky?
You may have seen the trailers for the hotly anticipated Disney blockbuster, Peter Pan and Wendy.
The big-budget film stars Jude Law, who plays Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts movies, but there is one other cast member making a name for himself this year.
Noah Matthews Matofsky is a 15-year-old actor and model, who plays Slightly, the leader of the Lost Boys in Neverland.
Noah is described by his talent agency as confident, infectiously loveable and a natural team player.
He also has a genetic condition called Down's syndrome, which usually affects someone's learning and their physical features.
What causes Down's syndrome?
- People with Down's syndrome are born with the condition.
- It is not a disease, an illness or a condition that someone can catch.
- Our bodies are made up of billions of tiny cells, and each cells contains genes. Genes are grouped together in structures called chromosomes.
- Usually, cells contain 46 chromosomes. But Down's syndrome happens when all or some of the cells in a person's body has 47 chromosomes due to an extra copy of chromosome 21. This is why you might also hear the condition being called trisomy 21.
- About one in every 1,000 babies is born with Down's syndrome. There are currently about 60,000 people in the UK with the condition.
Noah's Mum said he had to go through a long audition process, but was chosen from thousands of young actors and is now making history as one of the first actors with Down's syndrome to play a lead role in a Disney movie!
He told The Sun newspaper that filming was an "amazing experience" and that one of the perks of the job was learning sword fighting and having his own trailer - which is a bit like a posh private caravan where movie stars can relax between filming scenes.
Noah spent around six months filming in two different locations in Canada - Vancouver and Newfoundland.
On the set, he made lots of fantastic friends, and said one of the best days was when megastar Jude Law, who plays the menacing Captain Cook surprised him and his fellow young actors by hiring an ice cream truck with all their favourite flavours!
"I had lots of lines to learn very quickly, but it was exciting and I really enjoyed it" said Noah.
His Mum Kathryn said, "As captain of the Lost Boys, Noah's character Slightly shows that Down syndrome never needs to hold you back. It's not a learning difficulty — it's a learning difference, and we should embrace differences."
Noah is back at school and says everyone is excited about his new career.
"My friends loved the trailer and give me amazing compliments! A million people have asked for my autograph. I'm a bit of a hero."
Noah has recently been named an ambassador for charity Down Syndrome UK and wants to prove that having the condition shouldn't hold anyone back.