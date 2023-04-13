Girlguiding launches new adventure badges
Girlguiding has launched a new set of adventure badges to encourage members aged four to 18-years-old to challenge themselves with exciting adventurous activities outdoors.
British Olympic rower, Caragh McMurtry, has teamed up with the organisation to launch the five new themed adventure badges - Height, Water, Sport, Snow and Land.
The badges are to designed to get children and young people taking part in activities like canoeing, zip wires and ice skating.
Rower Caragh McMurtry was the first to be given the new Girlguiding adventure Water badge because of her hugely successful rowing achievements.
Caragh spent a decade on the GB Olympic rowing team and raced at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
She has autism and since retiring has worked to help other neurodivergent athletes in sport.
Caragh McMurtry said: "I first got into rowing through an outreach programme for schools to encourage more young people into the sport. My rowing hobby soon became a life-long pursuit.
"I love that Girlguiding is encouraging more girls to try new sports and activities with its new adventure badges. Girls can definitely do anything, and having the opportunity to give something new, a go is so important."
Former Team GB Olympic climber and two-time sport climbing World Cup champion, Shauna Coxsey, was also awarded a badge.
She received the new Girlguiding adventure Height badge in acknowledgement of her climbing achievements.
Rainbows aged 4-7, Brownies aged 7-10, Guides aged 10-14, and Rangers aged 14-18, will each have five new badges.
Girlguiding says that all the badges have options for accessible, affordable and adaptable activities.
The badges will be available next month.
The types of badges:
- Snow: All activities where you have to get a bit chilly. These are the adventurous activities you can do on snow or ice, such as ice skating, skiing and snow sledging.
- Water: All activities where you have to get a bit wet. These are the adventurous activities you can do on or in water, such as rowing, snorkelling, and windsurfing.
- Sport: All the sports activities. Anything that involves some equipment, a game and some rules, such as fencing, cricket and football.
- Height: You can go a few feet or soar into the sky - these are all the activities where you leave the ground, such as climbing, abseiling and zip wires.
- Land: All activities where you get to explore the land around you, either above or underground, such as grass sledging and cycling.
