Minecraft: Suspicious Stew flavour crisps and other gaming snack collabs
Minecraft has teamed up with Pringles to create a suspicious new flavour crisp...
Kellogg's - who make Pringles - announced that they are making 'Suspicious Stew' flavour crisps inspired by the Minecraft meal.
But what on earth do they taste like?! Well, Kellogg's say the crisps have "a burst of rich, hearty, and savoury flavour" and are a "novel tasting experience".
In Minecraft, Suspicious Stew can be crafted from mushrooms and flowers, and gives players a random temporary power-up.
But - apologies to UK gamers - the savoury snack will only be available to buy in the US from April for a limited time.
But if Suspicious Stew isn't your thing, then check out some of these other gaming snack collabs from around the world...
Super Mario spaghetti and meatballs
Canned food-makers Campbell's teamed up with Nintendo to make a snack inspired by gaming's favourite Italian plumbers.
Feast your eyes on the Super Mario Bros edition of SpaghettiOs and meatballs.
The snack features pasta shapes of items like flowers and blocks from the Super Mario games... gold coins sadly not included!
Pokemon curry
Japanese food-makers Marumiya teamed up with Nintendo to make a Pokémon-themed instant curry.
The curry is pork and vegetable flavour, and features characters from the Pokémon game series.
In the Sword and Shield versions of the Pokémon game, players could cook up a virtual curry for their poképals, so now fans can do it in real life too!
Overwatch cereal
We all know that breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day, and now gamers can start the day with a gaming-inspired cereal.
In 2018 Blizzard confirmed they were teaming up with Kellogg's to launch Lucio-Oh's cereal.
The multi-grain cereal is inspired by the Overwatch character Lucio, and are "sonic vanilla" flavour.
Animal Crossing biscuits
If you're a gamer who is partial to a chocolate biscuit then you might be a fan of this next snack.
Bandai and Nintendo teamed up last year to create limited edition packs of Animal Crossing chocolate biscuits.
The snack featured 42 different pictures of some of the in-game characters like Isabelle, K.K.Slider and Blathers.